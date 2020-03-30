🔥Wahaca to offer customers at-home recipes🔥

Wahaca recorded higher sales last year it emerged on Monday, as the Mexican restaurant chain launched a new ‘at-home’ social media push to remind customers of the brand during the coronavirus lockdown.

The dining group, which has closed its sites due to the government’s Covid-19 guidance, will start sharing recipes, cocktail ideas, playlists, and company news to keep customers on side, and attract new ones for when restaurants re-open.

Wahaca co-founder, former MasterChef winner Thomasina Miers, will film cooking sessions from her London home.

The company said staff were paid as normal at the end of March. It is in the process of switching people over to the government’s Furlough scheme.

The updates came as Wahaca’s parent Oaxaca filed accounts for the 53 weeks to June 30 2019.

Pre-tax losses narrowed to £4.2 million from a £4.9 million loss a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit was up to £3.2 million from £2.7 million.

During the period it said it increased investment in “sustainable” processes, and further developed its vegetarian and vegan menus.

Sales rose to £50 million from £47.9 million.

Co-founder Mark Selby said: “Obviously the world seems a very different place now when compared to the period for which these results were filed for. But, suffice to say we were very happy with our sales of positive 4.3% in a very difficult trading market which really goes to show the strength and resilience of the Wahaca brand.”

He added: “With the current situation we find ourselves in, our biggest priority has been making sure that we can keep all of our amazing teams in employment and to get them as much support as possible.”