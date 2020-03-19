Voters pick GOP farmer, Democratic lawyer to run to face retiring Shimkus

Alexis Corley uses a disinfecting wipe on a ballot machine in the polling station at the gym in the Jerome Early Childhood Center in Cahokia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Election workers were provided with disinfecting spray and wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The polling station which was home to three precincts had a total of about 150 voters by 1: 45 p.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Republican cattle farmer Mary Miller and Democratic lawyer Erika Weaver were picked in Tuesday’s Illinois primary to run in November to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville.Meanwhile, voters in the Metro East municipalities of Centreville and Alorton supported merging the two into the new city of Alcentra.Miller, who is married to state Rep. Chris Miller of Oakland, beat Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan, Camargo doctor Chuck Ellington and Kerry Wolff, an Altamont School Board leader, for the GOP nomination.In the Democratic race, Weaver, of Mattoon, defeated Kevin Gaither, a tutoring business owner from Charleston who was the unsuccessful nominee against Shimkus in 2018. Also in the race were Salem pharmacist Craig Morton and Collinsville High School teacher John Hursey.Shimkus is retiring after more than 20 years representing the state’s 15th District, which stretches from Madison County east across central and southern Illinois.Unofficial results on the merger showed the idea getting overwhelming support in both communities. Officials had said if the Alorton-Centreville combination was approved, they would seek to add nearby Cahokia through a follow-up proposition on the November ballot.In some other results: • Betsy Dirksen Londrigan bested Stefanie Smith in the Democratic primary to set up a rematch with Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.Davis, of Taylorville, narrowly defeated Londrigan, of Springfield, in the 13th District two years ago. The district stretches from Edwardsville to Springfield, Decatur and the Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington-Normal areas.• Ray Lenzi of Makanda declared victory in the Democratic primary in Illinois’ 12th U.S. House district in a close race with Joel Funk of Mascoutah. But Funk told The Southern Illinoisan newspaper in Carbondale that he was waiting to see what provisional and mail-in ballots will do to the final numbers. The winner will face Republican incumbent Mike Bost of Murphysboro.The district takes in all of St. Clair and Monroe counties, part of Madison County and stretches south to Cairo and east to Mount Vernon.

