Voter registration deadline today for Missouri’s March 10 presidential primary

Mary Terrell and Carl Terrell, of Olivette, vote at the Logos School in Olivette, on election day, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

JEFFERSON CITY — The voter registration deadline is fast approaching for Missouri’s March 10 presidential preference primary.Anyone who is not registered to vote — but wants to be — must do so by Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to the Missouri secretary of state’s office.Those with access to smartphones or tablets may register online, and people using computers may download registration forms to submit by mail. New voters can also register in person at their local election authorities.Voters who have moved must update their registration.Anyone who wants to update their address by mail, and has moved from one election authority’s jurisdiction to another, must have their registration forms postmarked by Feb. 12.Voters who have moved within a local election authority’s jurisdiction may change their registration on the day of the primary, but they may be directed to another polling place, depending on where they have moved.The secretary of state’s office recommends these voters update their addresses before Election Day.Absentee voting began last month. Missouri doesn’t offer no-excuse absentee voting.That means those voting absentee must certify they have an acceptable reason for not showing on March 10.Acceptable reasons include a voter being absent from their home county on Election Day, or a voter being incapacitated or confined due to sickness or disability.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, said he opposes no-excuse absentee voting, which would allow voters to submit their ballots for any reason prior to Election Day.He said the point of elections is to check the mood of the electorate on a specific day.“Anytime you spread out the length of time that people can vote, you don’t get as good a picture, because intervening events occur,” Ashcroft said.He also opposes same-day voter registration.“Whenever we’re trying to have stuff going on on Election Day, and adding more to the burden of poll workers and to election workers, we’re asking for trouble,” Ashcroft said.On the Missouri presidential ballot will be 22 Democrats, five Republicans, three Green Party candidates, two from the Constitution Party and one Libertarian.The Democratic field includes former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.Also on the ballot will be four former presidential hopefuls who ended their candidacies after the Dec. 24 deadline for getting off or on the Missouri ballot — Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, former Rep. John Delaney, and author Marianne Williamson.Other Democrats include Bill Haas, a former St. Louis School Board member who has run numerous times for various offices; and Leonard Steinman and his wife, Velma Steinman, both of Jefferson City.Roque De La Fuente of Rancho Santa Fe, California; Henry Hewes of New York City; Steve Burke of Heuvelton, New York; and Robby Wells of Waynesboro, Georgia, are also on the Democratic ballot.The Republican ballot in Missouri is led by President Donald Trump and also includes former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts; Bob Ely of Vernon Hills, Illinois; and Matthew John Matern of Manhattan Beach, California.Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois also is on the GOP ballot, but he announced Friday he is ending his campaign.

