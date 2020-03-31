🔥Volvo Cars in talks to reach emissions deal with California🔥

Posted by — March 31, 2020
A long exposure picture shows cars of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo displayed in front of a showroom of Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Swedish automaker Volvo Cars confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with California to reach a voluntary emissions agreement.

Mary Nichols, who heads the California Air Resources Board, disclosed earlier Volvo planned to join Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE). In July, the four struck an agreement with California to adopt emissions requirements that were more stringent than the Trump administration rewrite but looser than the Obama-era rules.

Volvo, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group [GEELY.UL], said a deal with California “will serve as a national path forward.”

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul

