🔥Volunteers launch telephone befriending service during coronavirus self-isolation to combat loneliness🔥

A group of volunteers have started a telephone befriending service to combat loneliness as more people self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people have signed up in Eastbourne to have friendly conversations with anyone lonely or confined at home who rings up.

The initiative is run by local councillor Helen Burton. She screens potential friendly volunteers and matches them up with people in the Eastbourne community – usually in the same district.

The initiative hopes that anyone feeling lonely can use the service at least once a week.

Ms Burton said: “We are just trying to provide some positivity in a time that is going to be terrible for a lot of people.

“People want to do something to help others, which is fantastic.

“At the moment, it’s absolutely crisis time and it’s just a case of getting anyone who is isolated someone on the phone.”

“It’s so heartwarming the amount of people who have been in contact with us saying “I want to help,’” she added.

“It’s the Blitz spirit that people have been talking about. I think we are good in a crisis.

“I would like to think that at the end of this, society might shift a little bit and maybe it will get back to knowing your neighbours.”