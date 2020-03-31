🔥Volunteers from 2012 Olympics to help medics at NHS Nightingale🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The spirit of the 2012 Olympics was rekindled today to help at the new NHS Nightingale hospital for coronavirus patients.

Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a call-up to volunteers on the Team London programme, which started when the capital hosted the Games eight years ago.

They will help out in the education centre at the temporary hospital, which is at the ExCeL centre in Docklands, checking in new medics, providing directions, supporting distribution of uniforms and assisting NHS induction staff.

“This army of volunteers have long played a key role supporting events and communities right across the capital, and now they will be welcoming our amazing NHS staff ahead of them starting their crucial work at this vital new hospital,” said the Mayor.

The volunteers will not come into contact with patients, relatives or treatment areas of the hospital that was built in just a week and will open for 500 patients, rising to 4,000 if needed. All must be fit and well, with no symptoms of the coronavirus. Those in higher-risk groups are not able to take part.

A new intake of volunteers had been recruited for the Euro 2020 tournament, which has been postponed.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan has asked Boris Johnson to help “tens of thousands” of London immigrants who are ill with coronavirus but do not qualify for sick pay.

He said delivery drivers, cleaners and NHS staff were among those affected. “It is clear that more support is needed for those who are the most vulnerable to the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, in particular those with no recourse to public funds and those on low incomes,” he wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.