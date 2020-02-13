🔥Voice recordings of Second World War survivors to play out across UK, marking 75th anniversary of VE Day🔥

At 3pm on Friday May 8, public areas around the country will lull to a hush as voice recordings from survivors of the Second World War play out from multiple venues.

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the Imperial War Museum (IWM) have delved into their sound archives to uncover first-hand testimonies from the summer of 1945, which now make up a series of audio arrangements.

Revealing memories from a broad spectrum of individuals – including civilians, prisoners of war and Prime Minister Winston Churchill – ‘Voices of War’ will broadcast from locations across the UK, such as schools, universities, supermarkets and historic landmarks.

“We fished out a Union Jack which we had, which survived the bombing, and we hung it outside. And there were bonfires outside and people dancing in the streets and cheering. The relief was unbelievable,” Vera Griff remembers in one compilation.

Celebrations in London to mark VE Day, 8 May 1945 (© US Public Domain (IWMEA 65799))

“You see everybody was just so overjoyed, it was so sad for those who had just lost perhaps only the day before one of their nearest and dearest. That was all so sad. But there was the other side that was so wonderful,” Barbara Hammond adds.

A trio of recordings, each will play on one of three separate occasions: VE Day on May 8 – marking Nazi Germany’s surrender to the Allies; 11am on Thursday August 6, the day the US armed forces dropped two atomic bombs, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; and on Saturday August 15, the anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day.

Crowds in Westminster at the moment Prime Minister Winston Churchill speaks to the nation, 8 May 1945 (© IWM(HU 92005))

The IWM are appealing for organisations and landmarks that wish to mark the days by playing the recordings to sign up to the inittaive via their website.

Diane Lees, Director General of IWM, said: “Voices of War takes inspiration from the huge crowds who stopped and listened together 75 years ago, in public spaces across the world, to the declaration of victory in Europe and then the Far East.

“We want to recreate that moment, using our fascinating sound archive to share the stories and memories of those who lived through the conflicting jubilation, hope, sadness and fear that was felt during the summer of 1945.”

Voices of War is part of the museum’s ‘Victory 75’; an anniversary programme charting the events which took place at the close of the Second World War, and in its aftermath, running from April 30 to August 15 2020.