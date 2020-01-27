🔥Voice host slammed show as ‘fake drama’🔥

Negative comments that Darren McMullen made about The Voice four years ago could make things a little awkward when he returns as host of the Channel 9 show this year.

It was announced on the weekend that McMullen, who hosted The Voice Australia for the first four seasons from 2012 to 2015 before being replaced by Sonia Kruger, would be making a comeback.

“Time to dust off the suits, I’m coming back to @thevoiceau to host with my long time pal @reneebargh,” the Scottish TV personality wrote on Instagram. “We’ve known each other since MySpace was cool but never had the chance to work together. This gonna be fun!”

Not long after the announcement was made, TV Tonight republished an interview with McMullen from 2016 in which he dissed The Voice, describing it as “fake drama”.

Speaking about his decision to quit as host in 2015, McMullen told TV Tonight: “I couldn’t watch any more kids getting their heart broken because they thought their dreams were over. It’s not the kind of television I watch.”

“I didn’t watch The Voice,” he continued. “I hosted The Voice, but I didn’t watch it.

“Every show you turn on now has this fake drama,” he said in 2016. “Especially when you’ve worked on it, you understand what the producers have done to get to that point. And it’s crap. I want to do real stuff.”

media_camera The Voice stars in season one: Darren McMullen, Joel Madden, Keith Urban, Delta Goodrem and Seal.

Despite those not-so-nice comments, McMullen did say that he had “no ill feeling” towards The Voice.

“I didn’t watch The Voice and it isn’t really my kind of television, but that’s OK,” he told TV Tonight. “I don’t think I’m the demographic they’re after anyway.

“I think it’s a fantastic show and I think Australians love it for a reason. There’s a great aspect to that show. The fact that they are giving people the opportunity to be heard.

“I really have no ill feeling towards that show and I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for that show.”

After leaving The Voice, McMullen went on to host The Big Music Quiz on Channel 7. He also appeared on Channel 9’s SeaChange reboot and was one of the celebrities on Channel 10’s hit show The Masked Singer last year.

RELATED: Darren McMullen reveals his ‘calculated’ The Masked Singer plan

McMullen and Renee Bargh will this year co-host The Voice after Sonia Kruger jumped ship to Channel 7.

All four coaches — Kelly Rowland, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem and Boy George — are set to return this year which will be the show’s ninth season.

Originally published as Voice host slammed show as ‘fake drama’