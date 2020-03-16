🔥Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews expecting a baby daughter🔥

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed they are expecting a baby sister for their son Theodore.

Williams said it is “exciting but scary” to think about having another child after welcoming their son in September 2018.

The couple also said that they had “a few bumps in the road this time” as Williams was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it more difficult to fall pregnant.

Model Williams, who is five-and-a-half months pregnant, told Hello! magazine: “We’re delighted. It’s so exciting but kind of scary to think we’re going to have another newborn.

“There’s no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby.

“It isn’t easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now.”

She said they had been trying to conceive since last summer, adding: “Our journey this time hasn’t been as easy and straightforward as the last one, and for that reason we wanted to keep it under wraps for longer.

“We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn’t as straightforward as it was with Theodore.”

Former Made In Chelsea star Matthews, 31, said: “We were trying and there was no doubt in my mind in my ability to get Vogue pregnant again – but a bit of time had passed.”

Referring to the difficulties around her PCOS, he added: “I wouldn’t say alarm bells were going off, but we did wonder how we could make it work a bit more efficiently.”

Looking ahead to welcoming their new addition, Williams said she has already bought “an obscene amount of clothes” for her daughter.

(Trevor Leighton/Hello!/PA Wire)

“She’s going to be like my little doll,” the Irish star added.

Matthews also revealed that they have already started thinking about baby names.

“There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even,” he said.

“Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very usable.

“There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in.”

Williams added: “But nothing absolutely crazy. There’s not another Vogue on the way – most definitely not!”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2018, said that Theodore will be a great big brother.

“He’s fascinated by newborns and he’s so gentle, and I don’t think he’ll be overly jealous,” Williams said.

