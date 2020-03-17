🔥Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour calls Trump's coronavirus response 'narcissistic'🔥

The latest luxury and AN INVENTORY news

In a fresh letter penned by Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, the style icon voices her opinions on politics, coronavirus and the continuing future of the Met Gala.

Wintour writes, “I, like so most of us, have already been appalled by how [Trump] has taken care of immediately the pandemic—the optimistic and fact-free assurances that will undoubtedly be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims in regards to a ‘foreign virus,’ the narcissistic ease with which he’s got passed blame to others, his dishonesty with the American people, and worst of most, his shocking insufficient compassion and empathy for individuals who are suffering and fearful.”

She continues on to state, “Meanwhile, his administration has been unforgivably slow to supply testing also to mobilize treatment to all or any who will require it. These weeks have already been a reminder—as in case a reminder—that was needed by us America must select a new president.”

Wintour explains that Trump’s behavior is why she now stands with former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, calling him “a guy of character” and praising his “decency, honor, compassion, trustworthiness, and on top of that experience. ”

“I have already been impressed with the wider field of Democratic candidates this primary season, tuesday but after Biden’s decisive victories on Super, I, like so many Americans, composed my mind to rally behind the Vice President.”

She continues on to throw even more subtle shade at Trump, writing, “And just what a relief it’ll be to possess a president who puts the well-being of others before their own, who doesn’t constantly think about himself first.”

In exactly the same letter, she announced that the Met Gala happens to be on hold indefinitely.

Wintour isn’t the only real celebrity to endorse Biden.

Cher, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and George R.R. Martin have all offered their support.