vivarium

Starring:

Côme Thiry, Danielle Ryan, Eanna Hardwicke, Imogen Poots, Jack Hudson, Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Aris, Lilith Fury, Molly McCann, Olga Wehrly, Senan Jennings, Shana Hart

Summary:

Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can't leave quick enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare.

Genre(s):

Sci-Fi, Mystery

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
97 min

