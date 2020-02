Movie Details & Credits

Release Date:

February 21, 2020

| NR

Starring:

Francisco Brito, Imídio Monteiro, Manuel Tavares Almeida, Marina Alves Domingues, Ventura, Vitalina Varela

Summary:

Vitalina Varela, a 55-year-old woman from Cape Verde, arrives in Lisbon three days after her husband’s funeral. She’s been waiting for her plane ticket for more than 25 years.

Director:

Pedro Costa

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

NR

Runtime:

124 min

Awards & Rankings

11

#11 Best Movie of 2020

