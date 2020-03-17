Visitors to St. Louis City Hall getting scanned for fevers before entering

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Josh Stockton's temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees.

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Suede Shannon’s, right, and Levi Brown’s temperatures as a line forms behind them entering City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

ST. LOUIS — Visitors to St. Louis City Hall will have their temperature taken beginning Tuesday before they’re allowed to enter.Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted on Monday night that visitors would be screened via a noncontact infrared thermometer.

As an additional precaution to the public and @STLCityGov employees, we will begin using non-contact infrared thermometers on Tuesday, March 17 for people trying to enter City Hall & 1520 Market St.

You will not gain entry if your temperature is 100.4 or higher. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jU8Yixbp7Z

— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 17, 2020

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside City Hall or 1520 Market Street, where the city’s municipal court and Department of Health operate. The measure is a new precaution being taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday the city was notified of its first positive case of the virus. A notice from the city states that anyone having traveled to a foreign country within the last 14 days or who had close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country also won’t be allowed inside the building. The notice also bans anyone with unexplained fever or shortness of breath, and anyone having been ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine. As people waited in line to be scanned, most of them seemed to be observing social distancing and keeping six feet or more between one another. There was a line of more than a dozen people shortly after City Hall opened at 8 a.m. Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed information to this article.

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Suede Shannon’s, right, and Levi Brown’s temperatures as a line forms behind them entering City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Josh Stockton’s temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Henry Coffin Jr.’s temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

A City Marshall measures Todd Parkhurst’s temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

