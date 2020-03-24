Virus will have ‘devastating’ impact on county government, Page says

CLAYTON — The coronavirus crisis will have a devastating impact on St. Louis County government, County Executive Sam Page told the County Council in a letter dated Tuesday asking the council to support $1.5 million in emergency funding on top of $2 million it has already spent.The expenditures may be insignificant compared to the county’s $800 million annual budget, but Page said the county expects an “immediate and dramatic reduction in revenue” from taxes and fees because of the virtual shutdown of the area economy.He said he directed departments to stop all spending unless it is critical to the COVID-19 response. Vacant positions will remain vacant and building projects and purchase will be delayed.But he said a significant decrease in spending is difficult to achieve now because of the cost of ramped up public health and safety costs.Page said the county has already spent $2 million on its response to the virus, including protective equipment for first responders and software to support the county’s effort. And he’s asking the council on Tuesday for another $1 million for the health department and $500,000 for protective equipment.Page wrote, “We anticipate many additional expenditures in the coming weeks.”

