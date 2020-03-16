🔥Virus response shutting down most Missouri courtrooms🔥

The Missouri Supreme Court building.

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court moved Monday to limit the spread of COVID-19 by suspending most proceedings in the state’s courtrooms through April 3.In an order released Monday, the high court said local judges can make exceptions in certain cases, but urged presiding judges to keep people away from courthouses.The decision affects all in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including juvenile, municipal and family divisions.“The Court may extend its order as circumstances warrant,” a statement noted.The order is the latest in a growing number of government institutions that are altering their services amid the pandemic. The Missouri Senate, for example, left town last week. The House has streamlined its meeting schedule this week.The high court also canceled oral arguments set for April. Instead, attorneys can request their case be submitted via written briefs. They also could ask for a delay or attempt to conduct arguments remotely.The court also has canceled tours of its building and is limiting access to visitors. Anyone who has recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea or is exhibiting symptoms of the disease will not be permitted in the building.At the local court level, judges are being given the discretion to excuse jurors or other individuals who cannot or should not appear as a result of risks associated with COVID-19.“Despite the suspension of in-person court proceedings, Missouri courts still must continue to carry out the core, constitutional functions of the Missouri judiciary as prescribed by law and continue to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress in any Missouri court,” the order said. “Each courthouse should work with local law enforcement and county agencies to ensure that, to the extent possible, courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.”