🔥Virus panic proves we're addicted to the drumbeat of the news push alert — and secretly love the drama🔥

Tesco is rationing baked beans and pasta. A viral video of Costco in Hampshire over the weekend showed people panic-buying loo roll in bulk as if they’re planning to ride out the coronavirus on the khazi (please wash your hands and wipe down your phone afterwards). My sister has had words with her husband because he’s already tucked into the emergency Lindt Lindor balls delivered by Ocado last week.

What absurd drama. I say this without trying to belittle the seriousness of the situation — people are dying, and those with compromised immune systems are worried. But the panic that has swept the country is the latest example of the fact that many of us are addicted to the throbbing, constant beat of the news cycle, and our reaction to it has become crazed.

When did it start, this addiction? With the shock of the EU referendum result in 2016? With Trump’s election five months later? With the hundreds of elections that Britain has experienced since?

In the past few years it feels as if we’ve been inundated with news — endless Brexit wrangling, growing climate change fears, the threat of nuclear war with North Korea, #MeToo, talk of a new Cold War with Russia, royal breakdown, and so on and so on. The drumbeat of the BBC push notification has become familiar, Twitter remains in a permanent state of frothing agitation, and the sense that the next disaster is just days away prevails.

Enter coronavirus. Again, I’m not trying to downplay the disease, merely suggest that our response to it is a symptom of a bigger phenomenon. On the radio yesterday, a scientist blamed the media for fuelling the panic, which I don’t believe is entirely fair. I would say that, right? I’m writing for a newspaper. But think of Alison Steadman as Pam in Gavin And Stacey: “It’s all the drama, Mick, I just love it!” There’s a touch of that going on in supermarket aisles up and down Britain, as shoppers wrestle over the last pack of antibacterial wipes. As the infection numbers tick upwards, people are dementedly revelling in the headlines.

Girls wearing face masks and Disney-themed headbands take a selfie photograph as they leave Tokyo Disneyland (Getty Images)

It’s not that there’s necessarily “more” news. Check with Moira Stuart and Trevor McDonald, but I’m pretty sure stuff happened before 2016. No, the trouble is we pay more attention to it now because we can. We go to bed with the headlines and check in with them again seconds after opening our eyes. We tap into the news on our devices throughout the day. The idea of one TV bulletin in the morning and another at 6pm seems quaint. In 2020, we’re a nation of journalists competing with one another over the latest headline. “About 300 people have died in Italy now,” someone will say, before another shakes their head and corrects that with a higher number, because they’ve checked the internet more recently.

A YouGov study last week declared that Brits are the people most relaxed about infection in the world, and the least likely to take precautions. Really? I haven’t seen much evidence of that. Blame the media all you like, as if that absolves you from blame for stockpiling beans and bog roll, but there’s an element of this drama we’re enjoying.

Anxiety doesn’t excuse your affair, Bill

Anxiety is cited as the cause for all sorts of problems these days — some justifiable, some potentially less so. Bill Clinton has claimed it’s why he had an affair with a 22-year-old White House intern. In a new documentary, the former president claims his liaison with Monica Lewinsky was a way to “manage his anxieties”. Never thought of yoga or a hot bath, Bill?

I have problems with his admission. It’s not just the feeble justification — it’s also 24 years too late. I was at the LSE when Monica studied her master’s there in the mid-2000s, and remember feeling a pang of sadness when I saw her sitting alone in the Starbucks in Holborn. Later, I sat in an audience and heard her talk about how, for months after the affair became public, her mother made her shower with the door open in case she was humiliated to death. That sounds like proper anxiety to me. Long ago, Monica accepted her share of the blame for the scandal and said it was a “mistake” of which she’s reminded daily. For Clinton to mumble that he “feels terrible” this late on is pathetic.

Monica Lewinsky (REUTERS)

How many subscriptions is too many?

Disney+ is launching in the UK later this month. This is the new subscription channel featuring all the old cartoon classics as well as the new, plus the Marvel back catalogue and the entirety of The Simpsons (all 30 seasons).

I can’t watch Bambi because it’s too sad, but I’m into Toy Story, so it’s a tricky one. Is it really worth £49.99 a year?

Will you be pestered into subscribing by your kids? Say you give in and sign up to Disney+. You’ll likely have to fork out for it on top of the other subscription services you use, such as Sky, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Audible and Spotify. How many subscriptions is too many these days?

It makes the licence fee seem almost reasonable.