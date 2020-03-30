Virus might doom effort to put weed legalization on Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY — With the coronavirus pandemic prompting business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, backers of a campaign to fully legalize marijuana in Missouri may have to put their plans on hold.”Yes, it’s a terrible setback,” said Dan Viets, board chair of the Missourians for a New Approach committee. “When there’s no public gatherings, when people stay in their homes … it’s very difficult to find voters.”Viets said the campaign, launched in January, had collected more than 60,000 of the 160,000 signatures it needs to turn in by May 3 in order to make the November ballot.The pandemic has “made it extremely difficult to effectively or efficiently gather signatures,” Viets said Monday. “We have not made a decision yet to suspend the campaign, but we’re looking at all of our options.”He said the campaign would “very likely” try to place a question on the 2022 ballot if this effort fails. But, Viets said, with 60,000 signatures in hand, “we’d really hate to give up.”Collecting 160,000 signatures by May was already going to be a challenge for the recreational marijuana campaign. Most initiative petition campaigns start many months in advance of the May deadline to turn in signatures.In this case, Missourians for a New Approach had just three full months to collect signatures.“It’s gonna be a tough timeline,” said John Payne, the campaign manager for Missourians for a New Approach, said in late January.

The campaign for full legalization launched as regulators faced questions from jilted applicants and lawmakers about the state’s implementation of the medical marijuana program, approved by voters in November 2018. Sales of medical marijuana have not started.As coronavirus fears intensified, Missourians for a New Approach still was able to raise at least $400,000 in March, according to Missouri Ethics Commission records.About $230,000 of that total was funneled through the New Approach PAC, a St. Louis-based committee that’s also backing the effort to legalize recreational marijuana.New Approach PAC reported two large donations in March, both from a Washington, D.C.-based group of the same name, for a total of $320,000.The two Missouri groups are separate from New Approach Missouri, the committee that funded the legalization of medical marijuana in 2018.Other big donors to the recreational marijuana campaign included Focus Partners LLC in Kansas City, Holistic Health Capital LLC in St. Louis and Mid America Asset in Overland Park, Kansas.Missourians for a New Approach reported a $25,000 contribution from each group in March.The petition by Missourians for a New Approach would legalize adult use of marijuana for those 21 or older.The state would tax sales at 15%, with the proceeds going to veterans, highways and drug addiction treatment.People with marijuana convictions would also be able to apply for sentence reductions and conviction expungement. The petition would require local voter approval to ban dispensaries.Fiscal analyses of the proposal estimate the program would generate between $93 million and $155 million for state coffers annually.Running the program would cost the state $21 million initially and then $6 million a year.

