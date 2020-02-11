🔥Virus fears whittle down UK attendance at Singapore Air Show🔥

The UK’s largest aerospace firms braved the opening of Asia’s flagship air show on Tuesday but several others pulling out due to coronavirus fears.

UK giants Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems were in attendance at the Singapore Air Show but others like defence contractor Meggitt withdrew after Singapore’s Department of Health advised against mass gatherings of people.

Four other UK companies decided not to attend a special exhibition delegation hosted by trade body ADS Group out of 14 firms scheduled to attend.

Large US companies like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon recently withdrew from the show, one of the largest trade shows in the world. Around 70 firms have reportedly pulled out.

Singapore has reported 43 cases of coronavirus so far. No one has died.

Rolls-Royce has sent head of civil aerospace Chris Cholerton, chief technology officer Paul Stein and chief customer officer Jacqui Sutton to the event. Airbus and Boeing are also attending.

BAE Systems, which attended as part of the ADS group, said: “We follow guidance from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and our health advisors on such matters. We are constantly monitoring the situation.”