🔥Virus delivers blow to long-serving social service agency Annie Malone🔥

ST. LOUIS — One of the longest serving social service agencies in the region is asking for cash donations, as well as supplies for families, so it can continue to help vulnerable populations as the reach of the coronavirus is better realized.Annie Malone Children and Family Services helps hundreds of families each year, including many in the foster care system, on a $3.2 million budget.“And we spend every dime,” Pat Washington, vice president of development, said Tuesday by telephone.She said the shutdown of schools has put budgetary pressure on the agency and added stress on families who need help.“Typically, when there is some sort of crisis, it’s generally the most vulnerable populations, like what we serve, who are hit the hardest and often have the most difficult time recovering,” she said.Annie Malone, which is based in the Ville neighborhood, has two residential homes for youth that are supported by state contracts. It also runs Emerson Academy Therapeutic Schools, 4145 Kennerly Avenue, for about 50 children with severe mental and behavioral health challenges. The academy is supported by a service contract with St. Louis Public Schools.“If the kids aren’t in school, we don’t get paid,” Washington said. “And then the kids aren’t learning.”Washington said Emerson Academy runs on a $1.2 million annual budget and that closing the school for three weeks would cost Annie Malone about $105,000.