ST. LOUIS — Federal officials on Friday announced new courthouse rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone who has traveled overseas in the last 14 days will be barred from the building, the new rules say, as well as anyone who lives with or has had close contact with those people. Also banned are those who have been asked to self-quarantine, and anyone with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.The rules, signed by Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel, list phone numbers to call for case participants, lawyers, jurors and others to reschedule appointments or seek more information.Other courthouses, businesses and institutions around the country have rolled out new rules to combat the virus.