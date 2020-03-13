ST. LOUIS — Federal and state officials on Friday announced new courthouse restrictions and the suspension of jury trials to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone who has traveled overseas in the last 14 days will be barred from the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse in dowtnown St. Louis, the new rules say, as well as anyone who lives with or has had close contact with those people. Also banned are those who have been asked to self-quarantine, and anyone with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.The rules, signed by Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel, list phone numbers to call for case participants, lawyers, jurors and others to reschedule appointments or seek more information.State court officials in St. Louis announced the suspension of all jury trials until April 13. All trials set before then will be rescheduled, and people with jury summonses between March 13 and April 3 are not required to report for jury duty and will go back into a future jury pool. Also, walk-in wedding ceremonies March 20 and April 3 are suspended as well.Other courthouses, businesses and institutions around the country have rolled out new rules to combat the virus.