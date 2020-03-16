🔥Virus concern closes state office near Capitol🔥

JEFFERSON CITY — An office in the Harry S Truman State Office Building near the Missouri Capitol was closed Monday, March 16, 2020, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Kurt Erickson

JEFFERSON CITY — A portion of the state’s largest office building has been shuttered as Missouri officials await laboratory results on whether an employee has the COVID-19 virus.Although parking lots around the Harry S Truman Office Building were mostly full Monday morning, an estimated 60 employees of an office on the 8th floor of the massive building near the state Capitol were instructed to stay home Monday.Test results for the worker at the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development had not been returned as of Monday afternoon, officials said.The building houses many of the state’s most high profile agencies, including the Department of Revenue, which has a walk-in office for the public to get driver’s licenses and license plates. An estimated 3,000 employees work in the building.An environmental contractor cleaned the suite of offices on Sunday. A sign on the door to the office instructed deliveries to be made to a different office.“The contractor was instructed to follow the COVID-19 disinfection protocol, which was developed in conjuncture with the Department of Health and Senior Services and includes the disinfection of hard surfaces throughout the office suite; soft surface cleaning; and an in-depth cleaning within 6 feet radius of the area associated with personnel being tested,” said Chris Moreland, a spokesman for the governor’s Office of Administration. The contractor will be performing general purpose disinfection at buildings in the Jefferson City area, five days a week, through next month for precautionary measures, he added.