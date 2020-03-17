Virus brings St. Louis region to standstill, but day care centers continue to bustle

1 of 2

A little girl washes her hands as a young boy stands in line to wait his turn at Michelle’s Place Child Care Center in Cahokia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The daycare center may close this week in order to protect families against the spread of the coronavirus. Many other centers say they’re staying open, at least for now. The children’s names were withheld by the daycare. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Children play with baby dolls and stuffed animals at Michelle’s Place Child Care Center in Cahokia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The day care center may close this week in order to protect families against spread of the coronavirus, but many other centers say they intend to remain open, at least for now. The children’s names were withheld by the daycare. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Schools in the St. Louis region might be empty, but Wonderland Daycare and Learning is bustling with children.The children are taught to cough into their sleeves, to open doors with their knuckles instead of their fingertips, and to wash their hands. Director Queen Byrd said the staff takes the threat of COVID-19 seriously, but they feel they can’t close if parents need them. “A lot of people can’t afford to take off work,” Byrd said Tuesday. “It’s a thing of survival now.”In recent days, St. Louis city and county schools announced they will close until at least April 3 to mute the threat of the novel coronavirus. Schools in St. Charles and Jefferson counties also will close, in addition to all schools across Illinois.But the state agencies that license day care facilities are allowing them to operate at local discretion. A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services said that “all decisions about implementing school-based strategies,” such as cancellations or social distancing measures, should be made locally. That also applies to day care centers. Calls to several area day care centers indicate that they are largely electing to remain open.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children aren’t at any higher risk of infection for COVID-19 than adults. Children with the virus have “generally presented with mild symptoms.” “Our plan is to stay open until we’re told we can’t,” said Carmi Dudash, who oversees 10 day care facilities in St. Louis city and county, including the Mary Margaret Daycare centers. She said staff are spending much of their time cleaning surfaces. At Courtney & McKenzie Daycare in north St. Louis County, staff take the temperature of both students and parents with a no-contact infrared thermometer. Parents welcome the extra measures, director Terri Williams said.”We talked with (state officials) to see what we should do, and they basically told us, ‘Use your own judgment,'” Williams said. “This is why we’re here, because parents work.”Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and teaching the children how to properly wash their hands is a part of normal protocol, Williams said.”Kids love to wash their hands,” she said. “It’s fun to them. Hopefully it will help in this situation. No one really knows how long this will stick around so you can only pray and do what you’re supposed to do.”On the Illinois side of the river, the urgency level is higher — there are now at least 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, though many of the sick are located in the Chicago area. There were fewer than a dozen cases in Missouri by Tuesday.The Illinois Department of Human Services, which licenses day care centers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Michelle Wright, the owner of Michelle’s Place Child Care Center in Cahokia, doesn’t want to take any risks. The day care was open Tuesday but Wright said she and her staff were discussing closing this week.”Trying to keep everybody healthy when caring for children is not easy,” Wright said. “You can’t do social distancing with babies. We have 6-week-olds.”Wright has been in child care for 21 years and she’s never seen a crisis like the coronavirus. But she’s figured out her own way of making the children embrace hygiene. “I was acting like a preacher, saying, ‘Tell your neighbor, wash your hands!'” Wright said, drawing out the words theatrically. “(The children) were laughing, they liked it … anything to keep it on their mind.”

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’