🔥Virtuoso musician's $194k grand piano dropped by movers is 'unsalvageable'🔥

It’s a story that will make you never want to move house again, as renowned pianist Angela Hewitt revealed on Facebook that movers had dropped her $194,000 grand piano.

The Canadian musician said the piano – her “best friend, best companion” – was “unsalvageable” after being damaged ten days ago.

The piano was a F278 Fazioli concert grand piano, which had recently been attached with “new hammers and strings” and was the only model in the world to have a four pedal mechanism.

She said on Twitter that the “very unfortunate accident” happened in her home in Italy and she had made “almost all my CD recordings” on it over the past 17 years.

Saying it was “such a shock to me”, Hewitt explained she had just finished a recording session for her upcoming album when the movers literally broke the news to her.

She wrote, “When I was so happy with the results [of my recording session] and feeling elated, the piano movers came into the control room (where I was finishing up with my producer) to say they had dropped my precious Fazioli concert grand piano. My very own that I have used for all of my CD recordings done in Europe since 2003 (and of course for many concerts). I couldn’t believe it.”

Fazioli’s team inspected the broken piano, which suffered severe damage, before declaring it “kaputt.” Hewitt said, “Unfortunately the piano, now that it has been inspected by Fazioli and his staff, is not salvageable. The iron frame is broken, as well as much else in the structure and action (not to mention the lid and other parts of the case). It makes no sense, financially or artistically, to rebuild this piano from scratch. It’s kaputt.”

She added the movers were “of course mortified” and said, “In 35 years of doing their job, this had never happened before. At least nobody was hurt.”

“I adored this piano. It was my best friend, best companion. I loved how it felt when I was recording–giving me the possibility to do anything I wanted…now it is no longer,” she said.

She reassured fans that despite the “insurance saga”, she would have Fazioli pianos at her upcoming performances over her upcoming music festival in Umbria.

Additionally, she said she would be choosing a brand new one from Fazioli himself in Sacile when the craftsman had “three of them ready for me” – a process she said would probably take “some months.”

“I hope my piano will be happy in piano heaven,” she finished.

In 2007, a £45,000 concert piano slipped off the back of a mover’s lorry and was damaged as it smashed down stone steps.

It was set to be delivered to the Two Moors Festival in Devon, where organisers had raised money for “over two years to get this piano” and organiser Penny Adie said, “It was the most ghastly moment, seeing all one’s hopes and dreams being smashed down the stone steps.”

The mover, Brian Haigh, said at the time that he “couldn’t speak for five minutes” after it happened.

He said, “I was really disappointed. I haven’t got words for it. I’ve been doing this job a long, long time. It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”