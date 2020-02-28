🔥Virtually famous: Tayla Parx🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Dallas musician Tayla Parx is playing two small club shows in London next week, one of them supporting Londoner Hamzaa, which doesn’t automatically suggest a big deal — so casual attendees might be wondering why they recognise her.

As a teenager she stole the show from John Travolta and Michelle Pfeiffer playing Little Inez Stubbs in the 2007 movie version of Hairspray. You may also have seen her playing a cheerleader in the video for Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next — not surprising given that she’s one of the song’s writers.

Parx, 26, says she now writes 200 songs a year, an area in which she has proved so prolific and successful that in late 2018 she had three co-writes in the US top 10 at the same time: Thank U, Next, Khalid and Normani’s Love Lies and High Hopes by Panic! At the Disco.

She stepped out as a solo artist last year with her debut album, We Need to Talk, which hasn’t matched the commercial clout of her work for others, but is a great advert for her range — from sultry R&B to country pop. Catch her up close before she goes back to hanging with the giants.

See Tayla Parx live: March 4, Colours, N1 6NU, colourshoxton.com; March 7, Sebright Arms, E2 9AG, anniemacpresents.com/london

Watch on YouTube

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Soundcloud: