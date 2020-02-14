🔥Virtually famous: M Huncho🔥

Going Out in London Discover

After the success of ITV’s bizarre music contest The Masked Singer, the public is certainly ready for a rapper who doesn’t show his face. M Huncho’s only worry will be people assuming he’s going to be revealed any day now as Rick Witter from Shed Seven.

So far, he hasn’t suffered commercially from looking like a Mexican wrestler. His latest mixtape, Huncholini the 1st, entered the UK album chart at number five, last year’s Utopia collection having laid the groundwork by cracking the top 20, and he sold out an upcoming gig at the 5,000-capacity Brixton Academy in a day.

He says he’s embracing anonymity because he isn’t interested in being a celebrity, which is fair enough in this oversharing age. That vagueness extends to his music, too, which they call “trapwave” – a woozy mix of murky electronics and Auto-Tuned sung-raps that should enhance his chances of success overseas given that there’s nothing London-specific about his sound.

Good luck to him, whoever he is.

See M Huncho live: April 2, O2 Academy Brixton, SW9 9SL, academymusicgroup.com

