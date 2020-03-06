🔥Virtually famous: Caroline Rose🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Caroline Rose seems to enjoy excess. On the cover of her last album, Loner, she was smoking an entire packet of cigarettes at once. On her third LP, Superstar, out today, she’s plastered in so much make-up she looks disturbingly plastic.

Her image – all in red, unafraid to dance embarrassingly – has made for some memorable music videos, not least for Feel the Way I Want, the zingy lead single from the new album. In that one, the New Yorker struts all the way across America, from Hollywood California to Hollywood Florida, to attend an audition dressed as a lobster.

Her musical journey has been similarly lengthy, all the way from the gritty alt-country of her early work to her current strain of synth-led indie pop that places her alongside the likes of St Vincent, MGMT and Tame Impala.

Superstar is a concept album about fame that sees her exploring success through a veil of irony, but if she keeps writing songs this catchy, she’ll be having the experience for real soon enough.

See Caroline Rose live: The Great Escape, Brighton, May 13-16, greatescapefestival.com

