🔥Virtual and online things to do from home today: March 31🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Keeping occupied in these strange times isn’t going to be easy – but there’s still plenty to keep yourself busy with at home.

London has been busy moving its cultural scene online, with virtual takes on everything from pub quizzes to workout classes and world-beating theatre.

Make sure to check out our main guide for things to keep yourself occupied with at home, too.

These are our top picks of the things to get up to today.

Head to a virtual pub gig

The Camden Town Brewery is hosting its first live music session at its virtual pub, the Camden Bre.www.ery Bar this evening. Tune in to Instagram to see Abi Woodman, the lead singer from Brighton-based band MarthaGunn, take to the stage from 7pm and get your virtual pub fix. The session comes in support of Hospitality Action’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, with the brewery welcoming donations through its JustGiving page. Make sure to check out our guide to virtual pub quizzes here, too.

Head here

Take a mindful art class

Try a new skill with Makings and Musings – a series of online arts classes with a focus on mindfulness. Ask questions via the live stream and watch live demonstrations of new painting techniques. It’s a good one for families too, with host Irene de Jong organising daily creative classes for kids, reading from a book and illustrating simultaneously.

Head here

Watch an underrated gem

25 underrated movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Netflix and Amazon Prime are, unsurprisingly, more in demand than ever at the moment. But if you’ve already watched all the big movies on there, the choice can seem a little limited. Go out of your way to find a more obscure and underrated movie with our guide, and discover something new. Our top picks include Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer, The Safdie Brothers’ Good Time and unconventional heist movie American Animals.

Head here