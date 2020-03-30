🔥Virtual and online things to do from home today: March 30🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Keeping occupied in these strange times isn’t going to be easy – but there’s still plenty to get up to at home.

London has been busy moving its cultural scene online, with virtual takes on everything from pub quizzes to workout classes and world-beating theatre.

Make sure to check out our main guide for things to keep yourself occupied with at home, too.

These are our top picks of the things to get up today.

Channel your inner Sherlock

What to do during self-isolation? The answer is elementary… The team behind the Sherlock escape room experience has launched a series of brain-teaser puzzles on social media, with prizes to be won every day. A new riddle is posted daily online at 2.21pm, with participants tasked with everything from cracking codes, unlocking encrypted files and tackling fiendish mental arithmetic. You have 24 hours to complete the challenge, with the answer revealed the following day. The game’s afoot.

Take a pub quiz with The Pembury Tavern

(Unsplash/Elevate)

A Hackney favourite is helping people get their pub fix with a weekly online quiz. Head over to their Instagram Live at 7pm to take part, where three winners will be randomly selected from the highest scoring teams, winning tickets to the Five Points brewery tour. Read our full guide to online pub quizzes here.

Head on a museum tour

(Getty Images)

It’s a tough time for culture lovers at the moment, with theatres, galleries and museums closed all over the world. Thankfully, though, there are still tours available online. Take a virtual walk around the likes of the British Museum in London, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul with Google’s arts and culture pages – the perfect way to while away an hour or two and discover some of the the greatest art from your sofa. Read our full guide here.

Take a Yoga class

(Unsplash)

Trying a new hobby or skill during these strange times doesn’t have to be difficult – giving yoga a go for the first time is as simple as heading to YouTube. Yoga with Adrien is one of the best accounts to try for newcomers, with a huge list of videos catering for different levels of experience and abilities, and a friendly, enthusiastic host in Adriene Mishler. The sessions are often mixtures of yoga and meditation, which makes them great for relaxing and managing anxiety. Set aside twenty minutes and give it a try today.

