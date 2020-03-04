🔥Virgin Atlantic waive flight date change fees amidst coronavirus chaos🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Virgin Atlantic has waived flight change fees for new bookings made in March in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The policy is available for customers who buy tickets between March 4 and March 31, 2020.

It will extend to flights set to take off between March 4 and September 30, 2020 inclusive.

The deal will cover flights from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports and tickets booked on Virgin Atlantic codeshare flights on Transatlantic routes with its expanded joint venture partners; Delta, Air France and KLM.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “We understand that with evolving travel advice, some of our customers may wish to build in some flexibility to upcoming travel plans.

“Putting our customers first, this new policy enables them to continue with their Virgin Atlantic booking this month, with the peace of mind that there is the option to change their flight at a later date, without incurring a fee.”

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Virgin Atlantic has suspended London Heathrow-Shanghai operations until April 19 and is operating an amended London Heathrow-Hong Kong schedule.

All customers can contact Virgin Atlantic’s customer care team via SMS +44 (0) 7481 339184.