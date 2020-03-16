🔥Virgin Atlantic asks staff to take eight weeks of unpaid leave as it cuts 75% of flights🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Virgin Atlantic plans to ground 75 per cent of its fleet by the end of the month and will ask staff to take eight weeks unpaid leave during the next three months.

In a statement, the airline said it had reduced its flight schedule and will prioritise “core routes based on customer demand”.

It comes as the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has forced countries to impose travel restrictions to slow the spread of the disease.

In the US, non-Americans are now banned from travelling from 26 European countries. The ban, which originally did not include the UK and Ireland will extend to include both as of Tuesday.

Virgin Atlantic said the situation is “deteriorating at pace” and the airline has seen several days of negative bookings as customers cancel bookings and choose to stay home.

It continued: “This change amounts (to an) approximately 80 per cent reduction in flights per day by 26 March. As a direct consequence we will be parking approximately 75 per cent of our fleet by 26 March and at points in April will go up to 85 per cent.

“Owing to restrictions to international travel, the airline is reducing services to focus on core routes, depending on customer demand. This will be subject to constant review as the situation evolves.

“Our London Heathrow-Newark route will be permanently terminated with immediate effect.”

It added: “As a direct result of this action the airline will need to further reduce its cost base.

“Staff will be asked to take eight weeks unpaid leave over the next three months, with the cost spread over six months’ salary, to drastically reduce costs without job losses.”

After the announcement, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner urged owner Richard Branson to sell his private island to cover the cost to employees.

She tweeted: “Richard flog yr private island and pay yr staff, we are in unprecedented times here. Now is the time yr staff need support after making mountains of cash for the company.”

Virgin Atlantic’s decision to ground a significant portion of its fleet follows a string of other airlines making similar announcements on Monday.

EasyJet, Ryanair and British Airways have all reduced flights amid travel restrictions and a huge drop in demand.

“Further significant cancellations” were announced by easyJet, which warned the “majority” of its planes could be grounded in the future.

Ryanair announced that most of its aircraft will stop flying in the next seven to 10 days and “a full grounding of the fleet cannot be ruled out”.

British Airways’ parent company IAG revealed that its capacity for April and May would be cut by “at least 75%” compared with the same period in 2019.

EasyJet said in a statement there is “no guarantee” that European airlines “will survive what could be a long-term travel freeze and the risks of a slow recovery”.

Meanwhile, low cost airline Norwegian has cancelled more than 4,000 flights and will implement layoffs due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The carrier announced it has grounded 40% of its long-haul fleet and cancelled up to a quarter of its short-haul flights until the end of May.