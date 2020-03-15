Virgil van Dijk says he would be “gutted” for Liverpool’s fans if they missed out on seeing the club win their first domestic title for 30 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All professional football in England is currently suspended until at least April 3 amid the spread of Covid-19, with the FA, Premier League, EFL, Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship making a joint decision to postpone games on Friday due to the “increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff”.

Major uncertainty now reigns as to the fate of the current Premier League season, with many supporters left wondering if the schedule will eventually be fulfilled – possibly in empty stadiums – or whether the season might end where it stands now or even be declared null and void.

The Premier League are due to hold an emergency meeting with clubs on Thursday to discuss strategy going forward.

Virgil van Dijk says it would be a blow for Liverpool to win the title without fans (REUTERS)

Dominant Liverpool were tantalisingly close to sealing a first top-flight triumph since 1990 before the campaign was suspended, holding a mammoth 25-point lead over defending champions Manchester City with only nine games left to play having dropped just four points all season.

And Van Dijk acknowledges that winning the title in the absence of Reds supporters – Liverpool require just two more victories to sew things up – would be a real shame, though is adamant that Jurgen Klopp’s side will still be bringing the trophy to Anfield.

In Pictures | Premier League games postponed by coronavirus | 14/3/20

“If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them,” he said.

“Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.

“Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it.

“But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”