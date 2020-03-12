Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool must rememberer why they are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool looked to all as if they would provide another two-leg Champions League masterclass, Georginio Wijnaldum ensuring a 1-0 half time lead.

Atletico produced a sublime second-half performance, however, two goals from Marcos Llorente and a late Alvaro Morata strike cancelling out Roberto Firmino’s extra time opener to defeat the reigning Champions 3-2 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

The Reds’ form has drastically dropped of late, with losses against Chelsea in the FA Cup, Watford to end their unbeaten Premier League run, and now Atletico damping a previously impecable season.

Liverpool have all but secured a first Premier League title, but van Dijk says they must bounce back against Everton on Monday and rediscover the form that has built their remarkable lead.

Speaking after Liverpool’s loss to Atletico, van Dijk said: “We are out of the Champions League, but we are back in on Friday and then everybody has to be ready for another intense game.

“Let’s go out there and enjoy it and don’t forget why we are 25 points clear at the top.

“We need to get a good result at Goodison Park. That is going to be very tough.

“They are not in the best moment either so we will try everything to get a good result but we know how difficult it will be.”