🔥Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool punished for giving Atletico Madrid hope with early goal🔥

Virgil van Dijk insisted Liverpool only had themselves to blame for giving Atletico Madrid encouragement after a 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital.

The Reds will need to overcome a one-goal aggregate deficit to progress from the sides’ Champions League last-16 tie following a chastening first leg on Tuesday evening.

Saul Niguez’s early goal from a corner set the tone for a masterful defensive performance from the hosts, who did not give up a single shot on target en route to victory.

But Van Dijk could not shake the feeling that Jurgen Klopp’s men allowed their opponents to decide the terms of the contest with the concession of a sloppy goal from a set-piece.

“We expect it to be like this. First of all with the goal we gave them something they can hold on to,” he said.

“The fans helped them, it’s a difficult atmosphere for the referee as well to be out there. I managed the game as good as possible and everyone is jumping around you. Everyone has to deal with them. We’re frustrated we lost but still have another 90 minutes.

“At the end of the day it’s all football. They got help from the fans today, their manager was fired up with the fans. We expected it. But it started with the goal we conceded.

“We gave them something to hold on to. We had to be patient, but they showed it over the last couple of years it’s very difficult to score goals here and to break them down. We tried it but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

Anfield is sure to be crackling for the conclusion of what is a finely poised tie in three weeks’ time.

In Pictures | Atletico vs Liverpool | 18/02/2020

And Van Dijk is confident that he and his teammates can turn things around at a ground that has proven a fortress for them in recent seasons.

He added: “It’s going to be a difficult game first and foremost. But we should be confident.

“We can’t let this defeat bring us down in any way at all. We’re never happy with losing.

“It’s been a while, as well, but we’ve got to keep going and we have to believe in ourselves like we always do.”