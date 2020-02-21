🔥Viral: Antisemitism in Four Mutations🔥
Movie Details & Credits
Dark Star Pictures |
Release Date:
February 21, 2020
| Not Rated
Summary:
Antisemitism in the US and Europe is spreading. It mutates and evolves and is seemingly unstoppable. It appears as vandalism, social media abuse, assault and murder. Director Andrew Goldberg examines its rise traveling through four countries to follow antisemites and their victims, along with experts, politicians and locals.
Director:
Andrew Goldberg
Genre(s):
Documentary
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
84 min
Awards & Rankings
