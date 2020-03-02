🔥Violin teacher convicted of sexually touching girls he was teaching, sentenced to 8 months jail🔥

CHATHAM – Longtime violin teacher Claude Eric Trachy was sentenced Monday to eight months in jail after being convicted of several historical sex-related charges involving girls he was instructing.

Justice Jonathon George also sentenced him to two years’ probation after his jail term. The sentence is much less than what the prosecution desired.

In her submissions, assistant Crown attorney Lisa Defoe asked for a five-year jail sentence. She called the offences a grave betrayal of trust.

It was about a month ago that several victims, all pre-teens or teens at the time of the assaults, were given the opportunity to describe the impact Trachy’s crimes has had on their lives. Some told the court that Trachy’s crimes had essentially turned their love of music against them.

Trachy was originally found not guilty of dozens of charges of indecent assault and sexual assault — some dating as far back as the 1970s — involving his students. Justice Thomas Carey had acquitted him, ruling Trachy didn’t touch the girls for a sexual purpose.

The Crown challenged that decision, and Ontario’s appeals court overturned the acquittals and issued convictions.

A new judge was also ordered for the sentencing phase.

Trachy subsequently launched, but later abandoned, an appeal to Canada’s highest court.

During his trial, complainants testified Trachy touched their breasts while they were being fitted for shoulder rests for their violins. He would often have them play with their left breasts exposed during this fitting process, the complainants testified.

Four complainants also alleged Trachy took plastic moulds of their left breasts.

Defence lawyer Ken Marley, who submitted letters of support for Trachy, called it a “unique” case in its circumstances. He suggested a conditional sentence to be served in the community would be appropriate.

My violin had become associated with shame, guilt and anxiety

“He has his health and his faculties,” he said, noting his client is turning 75 years old.

When asked if he had anything to say during his February court appearance, Trachy said he was sorry and sought forgiveness.

“I only wanted the best for them,” he said. “I truly regret fitting the rests the way I did.”

Trachy also asked the court for leniency and closure for his family, requesting he not be separated from his wife.

“I cannot be without her,” he said.

The victims, now grown, offered powerful comments in court as the sentencing hearing began one month ago.

“All I ever wanted to do was to play the violin beautifully,” one woman told the court. “My violin had become associated with shame, guilt and anxiety.”