Violent night of shootings in St. Louis leaves one man dead, at least four people injured

Five people were shot, one fatally, in a violent 90-minute stretch in St. Louis from late Thursday into early Friday.Detectives were investigating a double shooting in south St. Louis and a triple shooting in north St. Louis. Police haven’t announced arrests in either attack.A man was killed and a woman was injured in the double shooting, reported about 11: 50 p.m. Thursday. Police found the victims outside a QuikTrip at 2851 Gravois Avenue, but authorities believe they actually had been shot in the 2800 block of Potomac Street then drove to the gas station to get help.The man, possibly in his 40s, was shot in the chest several times and died at the scene. The woman, 31, was shot in the back of her right leg. She was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital. Police did not release her condition.Police haven’t said what led to the shooting or released the name of the dead man.In the second shooting, three men were shot in north St. Louis about 1: 15 a.m. Friday. That shooting was at North Prairie and North Market Street and Prairie Avenue. No additional information was immediately available on the triple shooting.Check back for updates.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Police said the incident early Wednesday may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

Authorities say efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus over the next several months will be disruptive, but essential to containing transmission.

Kevin Carmack, 45, was charged Tuesday with one count of arson following the incident in Breckenridge Hills.

Corey S. Patrick, 46, lost control and hit a tree.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of the Walmart, police say.

The body was found Monday and the death is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes against Persons.

Barton, commander of the department’s West County precinct, was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position.