🔥Violence, Weapons Cannot Resolve Issues: PM Modi On “Mann Ki Baat”🔥

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

In this year’s first “Mann ki Baat”, the prime minister’s monthly radio address, PM Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

He said violence is not a solution.