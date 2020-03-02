🔥'Vintage chic' interiors packages on offer at new west London address🔥

As well as new private homes and social housing, new shop units have been built in Portobello Road.

Portabello Road, with its tourist magnet market, winds north from prosperous Notting Hill to gritty Kensal Town.

The northerly section has been winning new fans since fashion designer Stella McCartney set up her atelier in a former chapel in Golborne Road.

Hipsters have moved into Trellick Tower, the listed concrete apartment block that looms over the area, and gentrification is continuing with new boutiques and bistros.

On to this patch comes Portobello Square, a new address with up to 1,000 homes, replacing the old Wornington Green council estate.

Portabello Square is due to get up to 1000 new homes

The focal point is a new garden square, open to Portobello Road, while a grid of new streets provides better links to Ladbroke Grove.

Architecture is restrained, with low-rise blocks blending into the Victorian streetscape.

Bond Mansions is the latest phase, with one- and two-bedroom flats priced from £645,000.

For an extra £25,000, buyers can splash out on a “vintage chic” interior design package inspired by the neighbourhood’s colourful character. Call 020 3296 2222.

Crossing Golborne Road railway bridge feels a bit like entering another world in the same borough.

A proposed Crossrail station between the tracks and Grand Union Canal is a potential bonus.