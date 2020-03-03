Vinita Park man charged in shooting death of man at home

VINITA PARK — A Vinita Park man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of another man a day earlier.Tommy J. Shepard, 29, of the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful gun possession and resisting arrest.Court records allege Shepard fatally shot Alonzo Rodgers, 31, with a revolver on Monday at Shepard’s home.Further details on the relationship between Shepard and Rodgers were not immediately available Tuesday. A motive in the shooting also was not clear.Shepard fled his home in his car but was later taken into custody, charges said.Shepard was ordered held without bail.Shepard has 2009 convictions for robbery assault and armed criminal action, according to court records. He received a 12-year prison term in that case. It was not clear when he was paroled.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

Danayeous M. Macon, 18, of St. John, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death last week of Kameron J. Dorsey.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Bennard Howard III was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.