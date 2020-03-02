🔥Vinicius Junior Real Madrid's unlikely hero as persistence pays off in Clasico🔥

When Sergio Ramos hinted after Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Barcelona that Los Blancos would have won by a greater margin if they had been sharper in attack, he might well have been talking about Vinicius Junior.

Time and again, the Brazilian teenager ran into the area from the left-hand side and raised the hopes of home fans, only to leave them disappointed as he hit his passes straight at Barca defenders or directed wayward efforts off target.

By the second half, the 19-year-old had become a figure of derision and even amusement on social media for his atrocious final ball and decision making in attacking positions, but he had the last laugh in El Clasico.

Vinicius ran onto a pass from Toni Kroos with just under 20 minutes left, cut into the area and beat Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a shot which deflected in off Gerard Pique.

It was reminiscent of his first Madrid goal against Real Valladolid in Santiago Solari’s first LaLiga game as coach. Now, as then, it showed the value of real pace – and also persistence.

(Getty Images)

Asked if it was a cross or a shot in an interview with Movistar after the match, Vinicius said: “I was going for goal, but it’s true that Pique touched the ball.”

He did and had the defender not slid in, replays suggest the ball was going straight at Ter Stegen.

“I knew a chance would come,” Vinicius said. “Toni gave me a good pass. It’s a move we always do in training. Luckily it came off and I was able to score.”

Last season, when Vinicius limped off injured against Ajax at the Bernabeu, Madrid’s season was in tatters. Since then, the Brazilian has taken time to recover fully and also to work his way back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

“He scored an important goal on an important day and I’m happy for him,” Zidane said on Sunday night. “His effort is not just in attack, but in defence.”

And the Frenchman also asked for patience with his inconsistent young star. “He has the conditions [to succeed],” he said. “What people say outside can’t be controlled and he knows that. Criticism is hard, but this is Madrid.”

In Pictures | El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona | 01/03/2020

Over a year on from his breakthrough at Real, Vinicius remains raw. Although lightning quick and with the ability to run past players at will, the 19-year-old’s passing and shooting still need significant improvement.

“What Vinicius is lacking is difficult to learn,” former Madrid striker, coach and general manager Jorge Valdano said last year, although the World Cup winner was more complimentary after the Clasico. “He changed the rhythm of the match,” the Argentine told Onda Cero.

And Real’s director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueno, told Movistar: “He provokes uncertainty in our rivals. He was so decisive in his attacking play with that goal and let’s hope it’s liberating for him.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“He permanently creates goalscoring opportunities and that’s not easy.”

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Madrid have often lacked a match winner – especially on nights like these. And Vinicius, having hit the all-important opening goal, mimicked the Portuguese’s trademark celebration as the Juventus forward watched on applauded at the Bernabeu.

(REUTERS)

As frustrating as he can be, Vinicius makes things happen and in the end, his contribution was key to winning a Clasico which may ultimately hand Real Madrid a league title over their fiercest rivals. Who is laughing now?