🔥Vinicius Junior mimics Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in Clasico win for Real Madrid vs Barcelona🔥

Vinicius Junior may have finally won over the Real Madrid faithful after his second-half strike helped them seal a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the El Clasico.

The 19-year-old had endured another frustrating evening on the left flank for Los Blancos, showing a great endeavour against Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo but a lack of quality with his final pass.

All was forgiven in the 71st minute, however, when the Brazilian teenager raced down the left after a sublime Toni Kroos through ball and, with the aid of a deflection off Gerard Pique, slotted past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Few could blame the winger – who has had his fair share of critics since his big-money switch from Flamengo in 2018 – for marking the occasion by channelling the spirit of a Clasico legend such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old was in the stands watching from the director’s box and would have surely been flattered to see Vinicius perform his own rendition of Ronaldo’s leap and fist pump celebration in front of the Madridstas after breaking the deadlock.

Identical: Vinicius copied Ronaldo’s celebration after scoring in the Clasico Photo: Reuters

The relief was clear to see on the youngster’s face as he celebrated his first LaLiga goal since September and his first in the Clasico.

It was also a historic moment for the forward, who overtakes Raul as the youngest scorer in the Clasico at the age of 19 years, 233 days.

Vinicius celebrates his goal before Mariano’s late second Photo: Getty Images

Real Madrid are back on top in LaLiga after claiming all three points in the Clasico, leading Barca by a single point with 12 games to go as the title race looks set to go down to the wire.