🔥Vincent Koch set to stay at Saracens next season despite relegation to the Championship🔥

Saracens are set to announce that South Africa’s World Cup-winning prop Vincent Koch will be staying at the club next season, despite their relegation to the Championship.

Springbok Koch will join Jamie George and Elliot Daly at Saracens next year amid uncertainty over the future of plenty of other players.

Koch discussed a move to Sale and Scarlets but is understood to have decided to remain with Saracens until the end of the 2021/22 season and will not go on loan next season. There are, however, many Saracens players exploring loan options.

Max Malins and Ben Earl will both sign new contracts with Saracens before being loaned to Bristol Bears. Nick Isiekwe is also likely to extend his contract, then sign a year-long loan elsewhere.

There will be a significant exodus from the club on a permanent basis but George and Daly were the first England stars to say they would stay and they are expected to be followed by Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola.

But the exiting has already begun. Liam Williams has already left for Scarlets, while Matt Gallagher is confirmed to be joining Munster at the end of the season.

It will not all be outgoings, however, with Aled Davies set to join from Ospreys, having also been a target for Bath.

Davies was part of Wales’ World Cup squad last year but he has played no part in the current Six Nations under new boss Wayne Pivac.

His arrival would bolster Saracens’ options at scrum-half, with both Ben Spencer and Richard Wigglesworth attracting interest from Premiership clubs.

Saracens are back in action on Saturday, when they host Leicester Tigers, and they are currently weighing up whether to include prop Mako Vunipola in their squad.

Vunipola has been left out of England’s squad to face Wales on Saturday due to a coronavirus precaution after he flew back from Tonga last weekend via Hong Kong.

England explained on Wednesday the prop was left out because the squad are effectively together 24 hours a day while in camp.