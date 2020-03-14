You can find so many intriguing mysteries ahead in Fast and Furious 9 … and we’ll need to await answers on every one of them. Despite Vin Diesel’s insistence that F9 would arrive in theaters this might, Universal moved the film a complete year to April 2021. That could also be just how long we need to wait for the state answer on the Brian O’Conner rumor. Is Paul Walker’s character returning? Diesel added fuel to the rumor fire with a fresh Paul Walker post.

As Fast fans know, actor Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 at age 40, however the character of Brian O’Conner continues to be alive. Walker’s role in Furious 7 was finished with help from his brothers Cody and Caleb as stand-ins. Brian and Mia Toretto together have two children, and since Mia actress Jordana Brewster was confirmed to be returning for F9 — after skipping Fast 8, aka The Fate of the Furious — it led fans to wonder if Brian would return in a few fashion aswell.

Increase that, Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker visited the Fast and Furious 9 set and Vin Diesel shared an image with him. Was he there to go to or there within an official capacity just, meaning to recreate Brian through stand-ins, VFX, or whatever means?

Knowing that, have a look at Vin Diesel’s March 13, 2020 post with Pablo — his name for Paul Walker:

Was a random throwback memory or perhaps a hint that Paul Walker’s Brian will undoubtedly be returning again? F9’s era date is in fact taking the location Fast franchise producer Vin Diesel initially gave to Fast 10. That’s said to be the ultimate movie in the series, and contains special meaning to Diesel. It does not have any era date currently. And given that they haven’t even filmed it yet, it could be a while.

If the type of Brian O’Conner doesn’t come in F9 in the end, you need to imagine they’ll discover a way to include him to Fast 10, particularly if it’s the final movie in the saga. There are a variety of ways they might do tastefully that, particularly if he’s just in shadow or seen from the trunk. They don’t need to ensure it is creepy. Paul Walker had every intention of continuing with the Fast franchise, and although we can not know just what he’d want, the social people closest to him understand how much he loved the Fast Family.

Vin Diesel said Fast and Furious 9 was the longest shoot of his career. Now they will have the required time to tweak it should they desire to make changes within the next year. On that note, I’m still hoping that rumor about Ben Stiller — which Ben Stiller later denied — could be made true with the addition of him within the next year. Diesel did recently say a large surprise cameo was coming, so if it is not Stiller maybe it’s the Oscar-winner Diesel said he wanted most for the Fast franchise.

F9 happens to be scheduled for release on April 2, 2021. Maybe at that time they’ll opt to rename it Fast 9 or Fast and Furious 9 or F9: Justice For Han.