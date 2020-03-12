Hollywood is reeling because the ripple aftereffect of the Coronavirus works its way through the. As fears of gatherings in crowded areas grow, concert halls are impacted, and studios are rethinking their release schedules. After A Quiet Place Part II announced that it could delay its opening, Universal followed suite and revealed that Fast & Furious 9 will undoubtedly be delayed a complete calendar year since it understands its invest this new market.

The state release date, revealed in the next statement, april 2 will now be, 2021. Fast & Furious 9 becomes the most recent blockbuster to bump its release date, with James Bond’s VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die being one that triggered the mass exodus from the Spring movie-going season. This is actually the note delivered to media and fans:

To your category of Fast fans everywhere,

We feel all of the love and the anticipation you have for another chapter inside our saga.

That’s why it’s especially tough to inform you that we need to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be easy for our fans all over the world to start to see the film this might.

We have been moving the global release date to April 2021, with THE UNITED STATES opening on April 2. While we realize there’s disappointment in needing to wait a time longer, this move is manufactured with the safety of everybody as our foremost consideration.

Moving allows our global family to see our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.

Much love,

Your Fast Family

(