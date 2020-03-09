🔥Vin Diesel Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Return In Thor: Love And Thunder🔥

Eager to see more of Thor Odinson interacting with Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy? Let’s just say you won’t want to miss Thor: Love and Thunder when it beams into theaters late next year.

Groot voice actor Vin Diesel has confirmed today (via ComicBook.com) that Marvel’s 2021 sequel will feature a cameo appearance from the galaxy’s greatest A-holes. We use that term endearingly, of course. This confirms WGTC’s exclusive scoop from 2019 as well, after we reported that Taika Waititi wanted to carve out some screentime for Star-Lord and the gang.

Diesel stopped shorting of going into specifics – Love and Thunder is still 18 months out, after all – but he did admit that he was incredibly excited to reprise his fan-favorite role in the MCU. And best of all? He won’t have to wait until 2022 to do so.

Here’s what the actor told ComicBook.com during the press junket for Bloodshot:

I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.

The question now is whether the Asgardians of the Galaxy will continue the party into 2022. Which is to say that, in light of the Guardians cameo in Love and Thunder, there’s a very real chance that Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder will pop up during the course of Vol. 3. Whatever the case, Marvel fans won’t have to wait too much longer before catching a glimpse of the Guardians in action.

Thor: Love and Thunder lights up theaters on November 5th, 2021. As for Guardians 3, it’s yet to nail down an official release date, thanks in large part to James Gunn’s commitment to The Suicide Squad at Warner Bros. – not to mention Disney’s decision to part ways with the filmmaker, only to pull a U-turn at the 11th hour.

Chances are Vol. 3 will slot into Marvel’s May 2022 release slot, but as of right now, the Powers That Be have yet to announce anything official. We’ll let you know if and when that changes, though.