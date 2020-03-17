🔥Vietnam to quarantine all U.S., European, ASEAN arrivals: government🔥

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will introduce mandatory quarantine for all visitors from the United States, Europe and ASEAN countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vietnam said it will suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals.

Vietnam has confirmed 61 coronavirus infections including a surge from overseas, with no deaths.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Writing by James Pearson; editing by John Stonestreet

