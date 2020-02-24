🔥Video shows last known footage of missing Idaho boy🔥

Mother of two missing children is arrested

A neighbor of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother whose children have been missing for five months, shared doorbell camera footage that showed her son playing in the yard. CBS affiliate KUTV reports the video was taken six days before her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, disappeared.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, shared the footage with KUTV. The video was used by police to help create a timeline of events in the case of the two missing children.The footage shows JJ, who is autistic, playing outside on September 17. He was last seen on September 23.

The last known footage taken of missing 7yr JJ Vallow. A neighbor’s security camera took this of him playing outside on 9/17/19. He was last seen a week later at school, then never since. #WhereAreTheChildren #loridaybell #lorivallow #missing #news @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/CzFw20bs5U— Kelly Vaughen (@KellyVaughen) February 22, 2020

About a month after that video, on Oct. 29, the doorbell camera footage shows another woman coming to visit Lori Vallow in the same apartment.

Vallow, who has reported links to a doomsday cult and to at least three people whose deaths are being investigated, was arrested in Hawaii Thursday over the disappearance of her two children. She was charged with felony desertion of the children, police said in a statement. She remained silent during her extradition hearing in Kauai, Hawaii, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell and Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

KUTV

The children’s disappearance was reported in November by the boy’s grandparents, who live in Louisiana and had heard nothing from the children for an extended period.The investigation, spanning several states, took a macabre turn when police discovered that several people closely associated with Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell — author of esoteric books about two “near-death experiences” and his “contacts” with the next world — had died in recent years.Investigators found that Vallow’s third husband, Joseph Ryan — Tylee’s father — had died in 2018, apparently of a heart attack. And she was reportedly in the process of divorcing her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, when he was killed by a gunshot last July 11. Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, said he had fired the shot in self-defense after being attacked by a baseball-bat-wielding Vallow; Cox died of unknown causes in December.