🔥Video, Prime Video: James Bond And More Are Coming In April 2020 To Help You Quarantine In Style🔥

There’s not a lot going on in the world right now thanks to the serious COVID-19 pandemic keeping people indoors for their own safety. It’s not all bad news though, as the world of streaming media has stepped up to give audiences tons of material to enjoy as they weather the storm. So leave it to Prime Video to save the day, as April 2020 is about to bring a whole bunch of amazing movies to the Amazon service, including the first 20 James Bond films.

That’s not the half of it though, as there’s going to be plenty more where that came from. With recent theatrical releases, not too distant hidden gems, and even some classics in the mix, there’s a lot to look forward to in April’s incoming slate of releases. Look for the following titles to come online throughout the next month on Prime Video:

The James Bond Franchise

There’s some good news, and some even better news, when it comes to Prime Video’s new influx of James Bond franchise titles. The good news is that the first 20 films will be available for 007 fans to partake in, as well as the bonus of the non-canonical remake of Thunderball, 1983’s Never Say Never Again. The even better news is that all of those films will be available in 4K UHD streaming. So even if you’ve seen these particular pictures before, a new depth of clarity and smoothness is going to be present.

Gator (1976)

Most people know Burt Reynolds the actor, but not a lot of folks know Burt Reynolds the director. Both come to play in the sequel to Reynolds’ previous hit White Lightning, and what’s more than definitely one of Sterling Archer’s favorite films of all time, Gator. Playing the titular bootlegger, Burt Reynolds finds himself forced to go somewhat straight, as he’s enlisted to topple a crime kingpin for the feds. Full of swampy action and Reynolds-brand humor, you’d be crazy not to smile after watching this one.

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Dramatizing the later days of famed Frankenstein director James Whale, the Academy Award winning Gods and Monsters tells a story of a man looking back on his life and regretting the results. Starring Ian McKellen and Brendan Fraser, the Bill Condon film was a platform for both an established and rising talent to deliver hard hitting performances in a drama tinged with both compassion and anger.

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Much as the population is under its own lockdown of special circumstances, so these next two movies should help with some of those lockdown anxieties you may be suffering from. Starting with writer/director Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis, the claustrophobia gets violent when criminal types of all sorts descend on a hotel with a particular reputation. Though just to be clear, this isn’t a movie about a young kid exploring a magical/haunted house with his distant relatives. That’s The House With A Clock In Its Walls, despite the common misconceptions.

I Am Legend (2007)

Much like Contagion and Outbreak, Warner Bros might have another popular legacy title on its hands, as I Am Legend will be going to Prime Video in April as well. Even the film’s star, Will Smith, credits the story of a doctor trying to find a cure in a post-apocalyptic world with helping him prepare for current events, as he got to research with the CDC for his role as Dr. Robert Neville. While we’re in the midst of a viral event ourselves, it’s nice to know we don’t have to fear our neighbors come sundown.

The Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Depending on who you ask, the exact version of The Mark of Zorro that Bruce Wayne saw with his parents is up for debate. But what’s undeniable is the fact that one of the two versions that have been canonically invoked in the Batman canon is the 1920 variant starring Douglas Fairbanks. As one of the several classic adventure offerings that Prime Video is adding to its platform in April, as well as a piece of DC Comics history, it’s not a bad idea to throw this swashbuckling landmark into your streaming rotation.

The Bodyguard (1992)

Believe it or not, it took about 20 years or so for The Bodyguard to actually become a living, breathing film. Originally set up to see Steve McQueen protecting Diana Ross, the finished product saw bodyguard Kevin Costner putting himself between Whitney Houston’s pop star and imminent danger. Just be sure that if you’re quarantining with friends and family, you notify them that you’ll be singing random bursts of “I Will Always Love You” around the house. That’s something that even Burt Reynolds himself would appreciate.

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

When coming up with your perfect movie marathon, or even just randomly selecting a diet of films to enjoy during the coronavirus crisis, variety is key. You need some weird and visually exciting stuff mixed in with your action flicks or quarantine stories. Director Terry Gilliam’s The Brothers Grimm fits that bill to a tee, as Matt Damon and Heath Ledger’s performances as fictitious versions of the famous storytellers run into some pretty wild stuff.

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

John Rambo has left the building once and for all, thanks to Sylvester Stallone giving him the ultimate send off in Rambo: Last Blood. Fighting off a vicious drug cartel in the name of recovering the daughter of a close friend, the Vietnam vet returns for his final round of action in last year’s explosion of action adventure. If you were too busy seeing Downton Abbey last September, you probably missed this one. Luckily for you, the same platform that has the entire catalog of the Crawley’s televised adventures can now bring you the movie you skipped to see Downton’s royal visit.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Cabin fever can get to even the best of us, as seen in writer/director Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse. Only, most of us stuck inside don’t have to worry about being driven to madness by each other’s flatulence, annoying seagulls and rather interesting dreams about mermaids. Nevertheless, if you’re interested in seeing Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe go through that very scenario themselves, you’ll be able to observe it from the safety of the other side of the screen.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

It might not be the best idea to “enjoy” a found footage thriller like Paranormal Activity 3 during a quarantine lockdown. But the way that the famous series reinvented itself as an ‘80s period piece in this particular entry is enough to help distance the scares from the all too real antics of the more modern entries in the series. Also, while these may be scary times, having some anxious fun with a horror thriller helps relieve the tensions of everyday life.

Ultimately, that’s what these streaming offerings from Prime Video should be inspiring in you, the audience. With so much to choose from, all you need to do is go with the right platform and you’re a winner. So stream responsibly, stay indoors and don’t forget that air-popped popcorn is an easy/cheap snack in these times of panic buying.