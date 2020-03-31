🔥Video of family singing Les Miserables during coronavirus lockdown goes viral🔥

A family who shared a video of their performance of a lockdown-themed version of a Les Miserables song have become an online sensation.

The video posted by dad Ben Marsh has been shared more than 200,000 times on Facebook, with 38,000 comments praising the family of six for their efforts and talent.

The adaptation of One More Day by the family from Faversham in Kent weaves in the most common complaints and woes felt by people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Set up with microphones in their living room, the family change the lyrics of the famous song to sing about not being able to go to work, play football, get a slot for an online supermarket delivery, and grandparents being miles away, not knowing how to use Skype.

The four children, Alfie, 13, Thomas, 12, Ella, 10 and Tess, eight, sing about ‘online school’, pizza takeaways and spending more time on their phones, using up all their data.

“Watch our daddy drink, see our mummy sigh, clapping for the NHS can make ’em cry,” the children sing.

Another lyric says: “Make some respirators now!”

Before and during Coronavirus lockdown – In pictures

Posting the video online, Mr Marsh, a history lecturer at the University of Kent in Canterbury, wrote on Facebook: “This is the last one we are going to do on a lockdown theme, but it felt very apt.

“And it might be just in time to cheer up some friends and family who have had – or are about to have – birthdays, all by themselves.

“Decided to include a bit of the intro so that you can see what kind of madness Danielle Marsh and I would be dealing with, if we didn’t occupy them with music making.

“Hope everyone out there is doing okay.”

Celebrities supporting Clap for Carers to battle Coronavirus

The family have posted videos of their performances online before, including one on Mother’s Day and at Christmas.

Mr Marsh told KentOnline: “We always get together and do singalongs anyway and the kids play instruments.

“We have never been able to do a song from Les Mis as the boys don’t want to sing romantic parts.

“It pulled on all the experiences people had been complaining about – like not being able to work or play football – and it just seemed to fit really well with the song.”

He added: “We have received some really lovely comments and we have been working to respond to the comments because we think it is really important – but it may get impossible.

“There have been messages from people who are self-isolating, or even people with cancer on hospital wards, saying it has made them smile or cry.

“We really weren’t expecting it and we are really touched by the way it has resonated with people.”